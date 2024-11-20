Celtic PLC Updates Share Capital Structure

Celtic (GB:CCP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Celtic PLC has announced changes in its issued share capital following the conversion of certain preference shares, resulting in a total of 94.8 million Ordinary Shares and 12.6 million Convertible Preferred Ordinary Shares. The company has applied for the admission of 6,951 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, with dealings expected to start on November 26, 2024. This update may impact shareholders’ voting rights calculations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.