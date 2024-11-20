News & Insights

Stocks
CLTFF

Celtic PLC Updates Share Capital Structure

November 20, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Celtic (GB:CCP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Celtic PLC has announced changes in its issued share capital following the conversion of certain preference shares, resulting in a total of 94.8 million Ordinary Shares and 12.6 million Convertible Preferred Ordinary Shares. The company has applied for the admission of 6,951 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, with dealings expected to start on November 26, 2024. This update may impact shareholders’ voting rights calculations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLTFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.