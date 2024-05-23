Celtic PLC Announces Share Capital Expansion

Celtic (GB:CCP) has released an update.

Celtic PLC has expanded its share capital with the conversion of preference and preferred ordinary shares into new ordinary shares, which are expected to begin trading on the AIM market on May 30, 2024. These new shares will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares and the conversion may impact shareholder voting notifications under FCA rules.

