News & Insights

Stocks
CLTFF

Celtic PLC Announces Share Capital Expansion

May 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Celtic (GB:CCP) has released an update.

Celtic PLC has expanded its share capital with the conversion of preference and preferred ordinary shares into new ordinary shares, which are expected to begin trading on the AIM market on May 30, 2024. These new shares will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares and the conversion may impact shareholder voting notifications under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLTFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.