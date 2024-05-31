Celsius Stock Drops 15.9% On Growth Concerns

Shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) dropped as much as 15.7% in trading this week after an analyst note questioned the company's short-term growth. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the week down 13.9%.

Is Celsius' growth slowing down?

Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta sent out a note to clients early this week that caused the market sell-off. He said Celsius lost market share in the last few weeks, and revenue growth had slowed to 39% for the week of May 18, down from 50% growth two weeks earlier.

To say this is a short-term analysis is understating it. Any channel check is inherently short-term and only based on a few locations, so variability will be high in any results.

For context, revenue was up 37% in the first quarter. That was lower than sell-through to end customers because PepsiCo, Celsius' biggest distributor, cut its inventory during the quarter. Analysts have predicted that PepsiCo's inventory could fall again in the second quarter, complicating how we analyze Celsius' growth.

Forest for the trees

I think the right thing to do here is to look at the long-term trajectory of Celsius and its growth rate. Yes, growth is slowing, but it's still incredibly high, and it doesn't appear that there's a lack of end-user demand.

Celsius will be volatile because it's such an expensive stock, trading for 69x forward earnings estimates and 9.9x forward sales estimates. I still think it's worth betting on growth, but any hiccup in results could send shares sharply lower.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Celsius made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Celsius. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.