Celsius Shares Could Be Ready to Break Out…Again

Celsius Stock Reveals Strong Demand

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. For 1-year, CELH has enjoyed heavy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in CELH shares, pushing the stock higher:

Plenty of discretionary names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Celsius.

Celsius Holdings Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company worth investigating. As you can see, CELH has had positive sales growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+107.4%)

3-year EPS growth rate (-1701.1%)

While EPS growth has been negative, it’s estimated to climb +25.8% this year.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. The earnings picture is improving.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Celisus has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report multiple times. The blue bars below shows when CELH was a top pick…cutting through the noise.

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the superstars. Money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders…today.

Celsius Holdings Price Prediction

The CELH rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in CELH at the time of publication.

