Celsius Resources Secures Key Certification for MCB Project

Celsius Resources Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone for its Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines by securing a Certification Precondition, confirming compliance with local indigenous community consent. This progress paves the way for finalizing funding arrangements and partnerships for the project’s development. With a closing cash position of A$1.053 million, Celsius is poised to advance with potential investors and engineering contracts.

