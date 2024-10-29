News & Insights

Celsius Resources Secures Key Certification for MCB Project

October 29, 2024

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone for its Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines by securing a Certification Precondition, confirming compliance with local indigenous community consent. This progress paves the way for finalizing funding arrangements and partnerships for the project’s development. With a closing cash position of A$1.053 million, Celsius is poised to advance with potential investors and engineering contracts.

