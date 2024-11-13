Celsius Resources Receives Extension for Philippine Mining Project

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has announced that its Philippine affiliate, Makilala Mining Company, has received a six-month extension to demonstrate financial capability for its Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project. This extension allows time to complete due diligence and finalize investment agreements with Maharlika Investment Corporation, a potential government-backed investor. The project is seen as having significant economic potential, drawing interest from both local and international investors.

