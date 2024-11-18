News & Insights

Stocks

Celsius Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 18, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Celsius Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors. The ratification of securities issues and approval of the 7.1A mandate were also carried, reflecting robust confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.