Celsius Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Celsius Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors. The ratification of securities issues and approval of the 7.1A mandate were also carried, reflecting robust confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.