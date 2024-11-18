Celsius Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.
Celsius Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors. The ratification of securities issues and approval of the 7.1A mandate were also carried, reflecting robust confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
