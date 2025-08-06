Celsius to Report Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Release

Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH ) is likely to register an increase in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $645.5 million, which indicates 60.6% growth from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 23 cents per share, indicating a drop of 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

CELH has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.

Things to Consider About Celsius’ Upcoming Results

Celsius is capitalizing on the booming health and wellness trends by its " LIVE FIT" campaign, which promotes energy drinks supporting a balanced lifestyle and extending its reach beyond core fitness-focused consumers. CELH "LIVE FIT" platform, which revolves around health, aspiration and daily functionality, strongly relates to today’s consumers.

The company has been developing programs under this platform, supported by extensive research to deepen consumer engagement, boost category participation and solidify its position in the growing sugar-free section and the functional beverage market. By introducing products like Celsius Essentials, CELSIUS Hydration sticks and limited-time or seasonal offerings, the company has diversified beyond traditional-canned beverages, resulting in strong consumer engagement and brand relevance.

Aforesaid factors, along with constant innovations, are likely to have bolstered Celsius’ top-line during the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s international revenues is pegged at $27.3 million, up more than 20% from the previous quarter.

However, rising costs, including selling, general & administrative expenses, are likely to have weighed on the company’s profits in the to-be-reported quarter. Higher investments in global sales, marketing and organizational infrastructure, and a tough macroeconomic environment are likely to have been concerns.

Earnings Whispers for CELH Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Celsius this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Celsius currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few more companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +36.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, which indicates a decrease of 12.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s quarterly earnings per share of eight cents implies a sharp decline from 64 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has gone up three cents in the past 30 days. EL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.4%, on average.

Vital Farms ( VITL ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register growth in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $169.4 million, which indicates an increase of 14.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings per share of 27 cents implies a drop of 25% from 36 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has gone down a penny in the past 30 days. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

Monster Beverage ( MNST ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings has gone down a penny in the last 30 days to 48 cents per share, indicating 17.1% growth from the year-ago quarter's number.

The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, implying a rise of 9.6% from the figure in the prior-year quarter. MNST reported a negative earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

