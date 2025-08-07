Celsius Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Higher Revenues Across Segments Aid

Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH ) posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics rose on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. Also, the figure increased from earnings of 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, Celsius’ earnings were 33 cents per share, up from 28 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Sturdy sales for the CELSIUS and Alani Nu brands and operational efficiencies across the business aided the second-quarter results. CELH’s focus on execution in a fast, consumer-led category undergoing quick transformation has been positive.

An Insight Into CELH’s Q2 Performance

Revenues surged 84% year over year to $739.3 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $645 million. The top line was bolstered by higher revenues across the company's markets.

Revenues for North America jumped 87% year over year to $714.5 million, while International revenues increased 27% year over year to $24.8 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

The gross profit increased 82.2% year over year to $380.9 million while the gross margin fell 50 basis points to 51.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 107% year over year to $237.9 million, mainly owing to the addition of Alani Nu to the portfolio and acquisition-associated expenses, with recognition of the full performance earn-out. Investment in its Live. Fit. Go. marketing campaign, which was launched in the reported quarter, is likely to increase in second-half 2025.

Retail Performance

Retailer enthusiasm and consumer demand have been validating the company’s brand leadership in modern energy, a category accelerating within the channels and demographics.

Retail sales of CELH portfolio in U.S. tracked channels (MULO+ w/C) reflected higher consumer demand for sugar-free, functional beverages for the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025. Celsius’ retail sales jumped 29% year over year and 25% sequentially, with month-over-month retail sales increase since January 2025.

Celsius held a 17.3% dollar share in the U.S. RTD energy category for the period, a 1.8-point year-over-year rise and 1.1-point sequential growth. Sturdy retailer support and increasing consumer demand for great taste, better-for-you functional beverages have driven Celsius’ past-52-week RTD energy retail sales to more than $4 billion, exceeding the combined sales of the next eight RTD energy drink brands in the same period.

CELSIUS brand retail sales rose 3% year over year for the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025 and 17.6% sequentially, with month-over-month retail sales growth since this January. The CELSIUS brand held an 11% dollar share in the U.S. RTD energy category for the period, a 1.3-point drop from the year-ago period. Sequential dollar share grew slightly compared with the prior period.

Alani Nu brand retail sales surged 129% year over year for the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025, and 39% sequentially, marking among the fastest accelerations in the category and demonstrating the brand’s resonance with younger, diverse energy consumers. The Alani Nu brand held a 6.3% dollar share in the U.S. RTD energy category for the period, a 3.1-point rise compared with the year-ago period. Sequential dollar share rose one point over the prior 13-week period.

Celsius’ Other Financials

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $615.2 million, long-term debt of $862.9 million and shareholders’ equity of $1.3 billion.

We note that shares of CELH have gained 21.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.4% decline.

Other Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Nomad Foods ( NOMD ), which manufactures frozen foods, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 10.4% from the year-ago number.

Mondelez International ( MDLZ ), which is a leader in the snack food industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.4% from the year-ago number.

Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR ), which is a provider of ingredient solutions specialized in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 6.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. INGR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.