Celsius Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) reported that its first quarter net income to stockholders increased to $64.85 million from $31.51 million, last year. Earnings per share increased 108% to $0.27 compared to $0.13. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue increased 37% to $355.7 million compared to $259.9 million for the prior-year period. Analysts on average had estimated $389.86 million in revenue.

Shares of Celsius are down 16% at $65.37 in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

