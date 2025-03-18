Celsius Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $358,664, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,027,588.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $45.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.5 $9.35 $9.4 $27.50 $211.5K 33 242 CELH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $1.1 $1.11 $1.1 $30.00 $192.3K 3.9K 1.6K CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.45 $9.3 $9.3 $27.50 $186.2K 33 785 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.8 $45.00 $109.5K 487 80 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.8 $45.00 $71.0K 487 128

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Celsius Holdings With a trading volume of 5,493,054, the price of CELH is up by 0.35%, reaching $30.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

