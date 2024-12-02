Celsius Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $648,471, and 8 were calls, valued at $314,873.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $40.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 3328.2 with a total volume of 11,671.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.6 $40.00 $172.6K 156 138 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $30.00 $89.4K 5.4K 846 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.05 $30.00 $71.7K 5.4K 200 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $30.00 $69.0K 9.1K 493 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.05 $11.0 $11.0 $25.00 $55.0K 782 54

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,376,456, the CELH's price is up by 1.58%, now at $28.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $44. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $47. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $45.

