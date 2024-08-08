Celsius Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $310,685, and 2 are calls, amounting to $199,576.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $31.67 and $70.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 4341.14, with a total volume reaching 1,032.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $31.67 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $5.45 $6.5 $40.00 $110.5K 15.9K 169 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $70.00 $89.0K 154 7 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.84 $2.16 $2.85 $35.00 $57.0K 13.0K 1 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.35 $15.25 $15.35 $50.00 $53.7K 216 41 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.35 $15.25 $15.35 $50.00 $49.1K 216 73

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,262,813, the CELH's price is down by -2.54%, now at $38.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.2.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $73. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

