Celsius Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $435,965, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,063,655.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $50.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $40.00 $284.7K 5.2K 610 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.9 $1.78 $1.9 $35.00 $171.9K 1.3K 909 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.65 $10.6 $10.65 $25.00 $132.7K 2.1K 125 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $10.2 $10.25 $40.00 $128.1K 1.1K 337 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $32.50 $93.3K 1.7K 308

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,374,793, the price of CELH is down -4.69% at $33.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann continues to hold a Neutral rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $58.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CELH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Roth MKM Reiterates Buy Buy

