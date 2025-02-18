Celsius Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $258,326 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $371,696.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $45.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 2105.6 with a total volume of 3,722.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.3 $9.1 $9.3 $15.00 $186.0K 175 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $25.00 $115.6K 454 482 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $20.00 $51.3K 957 158 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $8.75 $7.45 $8.02 $15.00 $38.4K 121 0 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $25.00 $34.5K 2.2K 121

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,814,837, the price of CELH is up 0.67% at $22.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.0.

