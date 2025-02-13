Celsius Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $263,323, and 15 are calls, amounting to $533,258.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $50.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.85 $7.75 $7.85 $27.50 $196.2K 579 250 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.6 $1.59 $1.59 $30.00 $77.1K 4.7K 1.2K CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.79 $0.57 $0.78 $24.00 $39.0K 1.9K 1.0K CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.85 $9.7 $9.7 $20.00 $38.8K 681 56 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.77 $0.74 $0.77 $24.00 $38.5K 1.9K 510

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 5,108,459, the CELH's price is up by 1.03%, now at $21.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $33. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $39.

