Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 17

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,400, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $291,424.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $65.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.35 $11.05 $11.3 $30.00 $79.1K 1.2K 82 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $65.00 $58.8K 1.3K 11 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.5 $17.35 $17.5 $48.33 $50.7K 2.0K 29 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.29 $2.2 $2.29 $35.00 $45.8K 8.0K 415 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.26 $2.25 $35.00 $44.8K 8.0K 415

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,625,394, with CELH's price down by -5.6%, positioned at $31.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.666666666666664.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

