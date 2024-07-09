Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 09

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $984,898, and 13 were calls, valued at $661,243.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 873.25 with a total volume of 9,289.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $3.35 $3.2 $3.35 $57.00 $167.5K 2.3K 950 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $45.00 $146.1K 170 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.36 $1.26 $1.36 $51.00 $117.3K 112 19 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $57.00 $117.0K 2.3K 1.9K CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.34 $1.27 $1.34 $54.00 $115.6K 34 73

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 7,069,029, the CELH's price is down by -0.2%, now at $55.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $83. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $98. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $85. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

