Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 28

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $109,077, and 5 are calls, amounting to $260,091.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $70.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 2363.12 with a total volume of 2,388.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.95 $2.89 $2.96 $40.00 $83.0K 8.8K 413 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.65 $9.0 $51.67 $70.2K 156 88 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.9 $1.85 $1.84 $39.50 $50.2K 31 289 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.3 $1.33 $60.00 $29.2K 5.3K 319 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.82 $2.79 $2.82 $39.00 $28.2K 107 352

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,777,270, with CELH's price down by -4.02%, positioned at $38.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $73. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $65. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $50. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.