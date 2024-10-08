Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $729,151 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $559,641.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $70.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 3304.68, with a total volume reaching 8,322.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.7 $15.4 $15.4 $40.00 $385.0K 2.3K 250 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.71 $2.64 $2.64 $30.00 $114.3K 1.8K 1.6K CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.05 $8.8 $8.8 $30.00 $88.0K 930 167 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.5 $9.35 $9.4 $35.00 $62.0K 722 66 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $22.50 $49.8K 17 54

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 6,364,055, the CELH's price is down by -0.45%, now at $28.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $47. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

