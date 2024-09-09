Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,348,737, and 3 were calls, valued at $778,300.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.67 to $60.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 2047.4 with a total volume of 20,046.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.67 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.39 $2.34 $2.35 $35.00 $423.0K 1.7K 117 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.1 $35.00 $395.2K 645 489 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.02 $0.98 $0.99 $40.00 $326.7K 14.4K 3.5K CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.7 $35.00 $313.1K 395 361 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.83 $0.64 $0.83 $20.00 $224.8K 815 2.5K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Celsius Holdings Trading volume stands at 2,706,919, with CELH's price up by 4.76%, positioned at $33.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.4.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Maxim Group continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $26. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.