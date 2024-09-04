Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $302,251, and 9 were calls, valued at $607,919.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $23.33 and $130.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 1413.33, with a total volume reaching 11,398.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $23.33 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.1 $5.15 $35.00 $140.5K 313 465 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.25 $10.2 $10.25 $30.00 $140.4K 587 138 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.79 $0.73 $0.73 $39.50 $92.7K 13 1.2K CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.2 $34.00 $73.5K 0 177 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $94.8 $92.75 $94.8 $130.00 $66.3K 233 7

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings With a trading volume of 12,523,281, the price of CELH is down by -9.88%, reaching $33.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $65. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $50. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.