News & Insights

Markets
CELH

Celsius Holdings Turns To Q3 Profit; Stock Up 10% In Pre-market

November 07, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Consumer packaged goods company Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Tuesday reported a profit for the third quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago quarter, driven by more than 100% growth in revenue.

The company posted a profit of $70.53 million, or $0.89 per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $186.49 million, or $2.46 per share for the prior-year quarter. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuter were expecting profit of $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 104% to $384.76 million from $188.23 million last year, driven by 107% growth in North American revenue to $371 million. The consensus estimate was for $348.94 million.

The company said increase in North American revenue was due to expansion in total distribution points and higher SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) per location.

Celsius Holdings shares were up more than 10% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $176.90, up 1.35% on Monday. It has traded in the range of $78.25 - $206.85 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.