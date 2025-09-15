Is Celsius Holdings' Strong 1H25 Revenue Growth Built to Last?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH turned in a strong first half of 2025, reporting $1.07 billion in revenues, up 41% from last year. The second quarter alone brought in $739.3 million, with $301.2 million coming from the newly acquired Alani Nu brand. This kind of growth is eye-catching, but the bigger question is whether it can last.



Per the second-quarter 2025 earnings release, Celsius Holdings’ products are now sold in more than 240,000 tracked U.S. retail outlets, and the company’s portfolio reaches about 43% of U.S. households. Repeat purchases remain strong, and both Celsius and Alani Nu stood out during Amazon Prime Day with leading shares in online energy drink sales. New flavors and limited-time offers helped fuel momentum, showing that consumer demand is broad and consistent. Management also outlined a $50 million cost-savings target from integrating Alani Nu.



However, Alani Nu’s margin profile is lower than Celsius’, and the second quarter of 2025 included a $21.7 million non-cash inventory adjustment associated with the acquisition. Management also warned of aluminum cost inflation and tariffs weighing on the second half.



The first half growth story is strong, driven by wide distribution and consumer enthusiasm. While the revenue gains look promising, it depends on whether Celsius can turn scale and consumer momentum into consistent, profitable results.

Assessing Revenue Trends Among Key Competitors

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST posted strong first-half 2025 growth, with net sales up 4.4% to $3.97 billion and second-quarter revenues climbing 11.1% to $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage’s revenue growth was fueled by pricing actions, supply-chain efficiencies and continued product innovation, particularly in the Monster Energy and Strategic Brands portfolios. International demand also played a key role, with sales outside the United States reaching 41% of total revenues. While innovation and category expansion underpin Monster Beverage’s momentum, sustaining double-digit growth may hinge on continued global energy drink adoption.



The Coca-Cola Company KO delivered flat first-half net revenues of $23.7 billion while achieving 5% organic growth. In the second quarter of 2025, net revenues rose 1% to $12.5 billion, driven by a 6% price/mix benefit despite a 1% volume decline. Strong pricing, coupled with targeted marketing and innovation campaigns, has supported KO’s revenue expansion. Coca-Cola’s growth appears robust, though ongoing volume softness may act as a constraint.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have surged 74.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 17%.

CELH Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, higher than the industry’s average of 15.67.

CELH Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 54.3% and 28.6%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.