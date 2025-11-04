Celsius Holdings' Retail Momentum Surges Past $4B: Room to Run?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH delivered another standout performance in the second quarter of 2025, with retail sales surpassing $4 billion over the past year and revenues soaring 84% year over year to $739.3 million. The acquisition of Alani Nu contributed $301.2 million to revenues in the quarter, while the Celsius brand generated $438.1 million, showcasing the company’s leadership in the fast-growing functional energy drink market.



Celsius Holdings continues to attract Gen Z and female consumers drawn to its zero-sugar, better-for-you positioning. Combined household penetration across Celsius and Alani Nu reached 43%, supported by strong repeat purchase rates above 65%. Innovations such as Sherbet Swirl, Cotton Candy and Fizz-Free Pink Lemonade helped sustain momentum and expand retail visibility across major U.S. channels.



Operational execution also stood out. Despite Alani Nu’s lower-margin profile, Celsius Holdings maintained a 51.5% gross margin and delivered a record $210.3 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting disciplined cost management and improved production efficiencies. The company’s LIVE. FIT. GO. marketing campaign, soon to debut in its first national TV commercial, aims to elevate brand awareness and cement Celsius Holdings as a lifestyle energy leader.



Momentum is extending beyond U.S. borders. International revenues climbed 27% year over year, led by growth in the U.K., France and Australia. Strategic partnerships and localized marketing are helping Celsius Holdings replicate its domestic success in emerging global markets.



With robust innovation, expanding brand equity and strong operational discipline, Celsius Holdings appears well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Having crossed the $4-billion retail milestone, the company’s trajectory suggests that there is still ample room to run in the evolving modern energy category.

Growth Catalysts for MNST & KO

Monster Beverage MNST continues to leverage its innovation pipeline to sustain momentum in the increasingly competitive energy drink market. In the second quarter of 2025, Monster Beverage reported net sales of $2.11 billion, reflecting an 11.1% year-over-year increase. Monster Beverage attributed its performance to a steady cadence of flavor launches and product innovations, which have driven trial, repeat purchases and incremental category share gains.



The Coca-Cola Company KO reported $12.5 billion in revenues in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting 6% year-over-year organic growth, driven by pricing strength and mix optimization. Despite flat unit case volume, Coca-Cola gained market share across key categories. The company’s innovation momentum, led by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, fairlife and Santa Clara, continues to support Coca-Cola’s 5-6% organic growth outlook for 2025.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have skyrocketed 124% year to date against the industry’s decline of 13.2%.

CELH’s Price Performance vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, much higher than the industry’s average of 14.77. CELH carries a Value Score of B.

CELH’s Valuation vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 60% and 29.7%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been upbound by 1 cent and 4 cents per share, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.