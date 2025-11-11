Celsius Holdings' Q3 Revenues Hit $725M: Will the Momentum Last?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) delivered another robust performance, with third-quarter 2025 revenues surging 173% year over year to $725.1 million. The big driver was the addition of new brands and steady growth in its existing portfolio.

Alani Nu led the way with $332.0 million in sales, while the core CELSIUS brand grew 44% in the quarter. Rockstar Energy contributed roughly $11 million in reported revenues and about $7 million in other income, reflecting its first month under Celsius ownership.

However, management pointed out that reported revenue growth was much higher than what scanner data showed in U.S. retail stores. The CELSIUS brand rose 13% in the quarter compared with the 44% reported growth. The gap mainly reflected inventory timing, a distributor reset from the prior year, promotional schedules and expanding international sales.

Celsius Holdings also recorded a PepsiCo-funded distributor termination charge of $246.7 million related to moving Alani Nu into PepsiCo’s direct-store-delivery network. The company stated that most of the distribution benefits from this shift would show up in early 2026 as retailers complete resets. Management added that the fourth quarter of 2025 could see some short-term disturbance from integration, promotions and timing issues.

All said, the $725.1 million headline highlights the company’s rapid expansion and added scale, though the details show that part of the growth came from acquisitions and timing effects rather than only organic sales. While CELH’s growth appears strong, the next few quarters will reveal how much of this surge is sustainable after the integration and timing factors settle.

Revenue Picture for PEP & MNST

PepsiCo (PEP) shows steady top-line scale. PEP’s third-quarter 2025 revenues of $23.94 billion grew about 2.7% year over year, driven by beverage execution and targeted innovation. PepsiCo’s revenue growth reflects the resilience of its international business, improved momentum within its North America Beverages segment and the benefits of ongoing portfolio-reshaping actions.

Monster Beverage (MNST) posted net sales of $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking a 16.8% increase year over year. The rise was supported by higher pricing, a favorable product mix and broad international strength. MNST’s International net sales advanced 23.3% to $937.1 million, representing about 43% of total quarterly sales. Monster Beverage further highlighted ongoing demand for the company’s zero-sugar Ultra line and continued innovation across new product extensions, both of which contributed to top-line momentum.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have surged 69.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 14.1%.

CELH’s Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, much higher than the industry’s average of 14.56.

CELH’s Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 57.1% and 38.5%, respectively.

