News & Insights

Stocks
CELH

Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $46 from $50 at Morgan Stanley

November 07, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $46 from $50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm, which notes it is lowering Q4 and FY25 estimates “again,” cites continued soft topline growth and resurgent competition in the sugar-free energy segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CELH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.