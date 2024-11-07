Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $46 from $50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $46 from $50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm, which notes it is lowering Q4 and FY25 estimates “again,” cites continued soft topline growth and resurgent competition in the sugar-free energy segment.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CELH:
- Celsius Holdings Sees Decline Amid Supply Chain Changes
- Trump Media, broader market surge after Trump wins election: Morning Buzz
- CELH Earnings: Celsius Holdings Declines As Q3 Results Disappoint
- Morning Movers: CVS Health surges and ODP sinks following Q3 results
- Celsius Holdings Sees Revenue Dip Amid Supply Chain Shift
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.