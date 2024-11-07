Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $46 from $50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $46 from $50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm, which notes it is lowering Q4 and FY25 estimates “again,” cites continued soft topline growth and resurgent competition in the sugar-free energy segment.

