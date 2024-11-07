Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $45 from $51 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $45 from $51 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is “again” lowering estimates, mainly reflecting higher promotional allowances in Q4 that will reduce net sales and gross margin, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
