Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $45 from $50 at UBS

UBS analyst Peter Grom lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $45 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a weaker Q3 but a “healthy” fiscal 2025 rebound is intact, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
