Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $44 from $47 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen lowered the firm’s price target on Celsius Holdings (CELH) to $44 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says competition in the energy drink category remained intense with the company’s two biggest rivals striving to maintain shelf space within a more challenging consumer environment.

