Celsius Holdings' Portfolio Reaches 20.9% Share: More Gains Ahead?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is strengthening its standing in the fast-growing energy drink category through a broader and more segmented portfolio. The company is using CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy to reach different consumers, occasions and price points across the U.S. energy market.



This strategy showed up in the first quarter of 2026, when the Celsius Holdings portfolio reached an approximate 20.9%-dollar share of the U.S. energy drink category in tracked channels. In simple terms, roughly one out of every five energy drinks purchased in the United States is now a Celsius Holdings portfolio product.



The milestone reflects a much larger category presence than the company had as a standalone CELSIUS brand. Portfolio share was up 1,000 basis points compared with CELSIUS’ standalone share in the first quarter of 2025. The broader portfolio also generated $1.45 billion in U.S. retail sales in first-quarter 2026, with year-over-year growth of 126% across tracked channels.



The brand mix explains why the share story is gaining traction. CELSIUS held a 9.9%-dollar share of the U.S. RTD energy category for the 13-week period ended March 29, 2026, while Alani Nu held 9%, and Rockstar Energy held 2%. Alani Nu led the portfolio’s momentum, with retail sales up 100% year over year. CELSIUS brand retail sales rose 6%, while Rockstar Energy retail sales declined 13%.



The next test is whether Celsius Holdings can convert broader shelf visibility into sustained share gains. Retail resets are expected to add approximately 17% more space for CELSIUS and more than 100% for Alani Nu, while Rockstar maintained net space. The 20.9% share milestone shows that CELH’s multi-brand energy strategy has gained scale, but further gains will depend on how well expanded space, distribution and consumer takeaway progress through the year.

CELH Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have tumbled 33% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 26.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CELH Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, higher than the industry’s average of 13.73.

CELH Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 18.7% and 26.4%, respectively.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Vita Coco Company COCO is a leading beverage company best known for its Vita Coco brand, with a portfolio that also includes hydration, energy and protein-based beverages. COCO sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO, a global beverage giant, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of almost 3% and 8.7%, respectively.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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