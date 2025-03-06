Celsius Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $171,119, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $884,538.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $32.5 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $32.5, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.95 $1.75 $1.78 $30.00 $712.0K 1.6K 4.0K CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $30.00 $105.0K 676 100 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.3 $13.7 $13.7 $15.00 $82.2K 1.3K 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.58 $1.55 $1.57 $27.50 $37.6K 8.7K 704 CELH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.85 $9.5 $9.67 $31.67 $33.7K 536 35

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,471,593, the price of CELH is down by -1.75%, reaching $25.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $41.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $40. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth MKM lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $38. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $49. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

