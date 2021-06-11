Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Celsius Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$7.8m ÷ (US$148m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Celsius Holdings has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Celsius Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Celsius Holdings.

So How Is Celsius Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Celsius Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Celsius Holdings is utilizing 798% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 26% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Celsius Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Celsius Holdings has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 2,331% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

