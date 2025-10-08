Celsius Holdings' International Sales Up 27%: What's Next for 2025?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH posted a clear international acceleration in the second quarter of 2025, with international revenues of $24.8 million, up 27% versus the year-ago quarter. This gain was driven by strong traction in key markets such as the U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, where consumers are showing a growing appetite for functional, better-for-you beverages.



Management framed this as an early but fast-moving opportunity. The growth also highlights that international demand mirrors the same health-conscious trends fueling CELH’s success in the United States. Markets like Australia, the U.K. and France are emerging as the most promising contributors so far. To keep the solid momentum going, Celsius Holdings is ramping up its on-the-ground teams and deepening ties with global partners such as Suntory, which is helping strengthen local distribution and retail visibility.



For the first half of 2025, international revenues reached $47.5 million, marking a 33% year-over-year increase, and management noted that the segment is now approaching a $100 million annualized run rate. Delving deeper, Celsius Holdings is also investing in systems, supply-chain capabilities, and analytics to support a more coordinated global rollout and ensure consistency as new markets come online.



The remainder of 2025 will test Celsius Holdings’ ability to translate early distribution gains into sustainable market share across its initial international footprint. The company plans to strengthen its presence in existing regions before entering new ones, focusing on deeper retail penetration, more localized marketing and consumer retention. With international awareness steadily building, the groundwork laid in 2025 could set the stage for broader expansion in 2026 and beyond.

MNST and KO See Continued International Gains

Monster Beverage Corporation’s MNST international business continued to power its growth engine, with second-quarter 2025 net sales outside the United States climbing 16.5% (currency-adjusted) to represent 41% of total revenues. The EMEA led the charge for Monster Beverage, with sales up 26.8%, driven by innovation and strong category gains. The Asia-Pacific followed with 11.6% growth, led by robust performances in China, South Korea and India. Even as Latin America faced weather-related headwinds, MNST’s expanding geographic mix, targeted pricing, and innovation pipeline signal that international markets will remain a vital growth lever through 2025.



The Coca-Cola Company’s KO international momentum continued to support its top-line performance in the second quarter of 2025, with notable strength across the EMEA, Latin America and China. Despite macro challenges and weather disruptions in India and Mexico, Coca-Cola’s strategies, such as refillable packaging in emerging markets and personalized digital activations, helped sustain value share gains for a 17th straight quarter. The results highlight how KO’s international system, anchored by local execution and adaptable pricing, remains central to its ability to offset regional volatility and drive consistent growth through 2025.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have rallied a whopping 131.8% year to date against the industry’s decline of 8.1%.

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, higher than the industry’s average of 15.36.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 55.7% and 27.6%, respectively.



Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

