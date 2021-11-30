Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$216m worth of stock even though prices were low

Celsius Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CELH) value has fallen 3.6% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$216m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$62.50 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Celsius Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Carl DeSantis, for US$183m worth of shares, at about US$62.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$70.78. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Carl DeSantis's holding.

Celsius Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CELH Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Celsius Holdings insiders own 35% of the company, worth about US$1.8b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Celsius Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Celsius Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Celsius Holdings insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Celsius Holdings. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Celsius Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Celsius Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.