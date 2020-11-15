Celsius Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$37m, while EPS were US$0.06 beating analyst models by 200%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:CELH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Following the latest results, Celsius Holdings' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$170.6m in 2021. This would be a huge 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 38% to US$0.11. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$164.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 27% to US$33.50. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Celsius Holdings at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 43%, in line with its 38% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that Celsius Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Celsius Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Celsius Holdings you should be aware of.

