Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) reached $63.56, with a -1.32% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 22.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $323.96 million, up 82.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Right now, Celsius Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 67.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.88.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

