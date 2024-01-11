Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $59.06, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 15.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 6.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 1500% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $326.25 million, indicating an 83.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Celsius Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.32 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.