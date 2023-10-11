Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) reached $165.75, with a -0.77% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 168.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $344.33 million, indicating an 82.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.85 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +170.34% and +88.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.19% downward. Right now, Celsius Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 90.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.31.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

