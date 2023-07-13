Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $148.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $278.87 million, up 81.06% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.37% and +69.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.82, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.