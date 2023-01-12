Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $106.40, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $175.32 million, up 68.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.07% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.27.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

