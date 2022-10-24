Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $84.21, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.23% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $163.14 million, up 71.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $616.47 million. These totals would mark changes of +780% and +96.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 193.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.89, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



