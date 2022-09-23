Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $88.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.09% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $163.19 million, up 71.94% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $619.97 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +780% and +97.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 204.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.17, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



