Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.15% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $163.14 million, up 71.89% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $616.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +780% and +96.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 207.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.45.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

