Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $59.58, denoting a -0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.96% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 1500% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $326.25 million, showing an 83.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.55% downward. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.82. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.03 for its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

