Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) standing at $72, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 21.04% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.20, indicating a 53.85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $390.22 million, indicating a 50.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, demonstrating changes of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.04 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

