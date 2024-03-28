Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the latest trading day at $82.92, indicating a -0.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has risen by 23.11% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.20, marking a 53.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $390.22 million, showing a 50.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, signifying shifts of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.62% increase. At present, Celsius Holdings Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.62, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.