Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $52.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.17% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 1500% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $326.25 million, up 83.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% lower within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.33.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.