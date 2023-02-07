Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 8.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares ended the last trading session 8% higher at $99.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Celsius Holdings has been benefiting from strength in its traditional channels, SKU expansion and new store additions. Also, growth in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network has been an upside.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -133.3%. Revenues are expected to be $175.32 million, up 68.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Celsius Holdings Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CELH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, United Natural Foods (UNFI), closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $42.73. Over the past month, UNFI has returned 10.4%.

United Natural's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.1%. United Natural currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

