Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 11.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares rallied 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $98.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Celsius Holdings’ stock got a boost as the company entered into a long-term strategic distribution deal with PepsiCo. The distribution deal initially shifts the current U.S. distribution of Celsius to PepsiCo's solid capacities. Apart from this, PepsiCo will make an investment in Celsius to fuel its growth agenda, as part of the agreement. Certainly, the prospects of the deal look encouraging, given the combination of Celsius’ robust brand momentum and PepsiCo’s strong portfolio and go-to-market capacities.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Revenues are expected to be $143.78 million, up 121% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Celsius Holdings Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CELH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, BRF (BRFS), closed the last trading session 4.6% higher at $3.17. Over the past month, BRFS has returned 15.2%.

For BRF , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +113.2% over the past month to $0.02. This represents a change of +140% from what the company reported a year ago. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

